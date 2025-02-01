Left Menu

Decades of Change: Mutvendi Village Welcomes First School Amidst Development Surge

After forty years, Mutvendi village in Bijapur district opens its first school, thanks to the Chhattisgarh government's Niyad Nellanar scheme. This initiative also extends to reducing educational burdens and electrifying remote areas, marking significant development steps in the region, previously a naxal-prone area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:53 IST
Visual from the Mutvendi village (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough development, Mutvendi village in Bijapur district, once a notorious naxal-affected region, has inaugurated its first school after more than forty years. This momentous achievement is part of the Chhattisgarh government's transformative 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative, propelled by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The scheme aims to light a beacon of hope and opportunity for the region's future generations.

The Chhattisgarh government explains that 'Niyad Nellnar,' meaning 'Your ideal village,' is designed to ensure that every village has basic facilities and is on par with developed areas. Implemented across five districts, including Bijapur, the project targets 90 villages surrounding 23 security camps spread over eight development blocks. It seeks to provide essential public services and personalized governmental schemes within a 5 km radius of these camps.

Complementing this progress, eight government schools in Balrampur's Chandra Nagar area are pioneering a 'bagless learning model. Under this initiative by the State Education Department, students from Classes 1 to 8 bring only a notebook and pen, significantly alleviating academic stress. District Education Officer DN Mishra notes that this innovative approach fosters a more balanced educational environment and plans are underway to expand this model to other districts.

Moreover, the village of Chilkapalli, approximately 50 km from Bijapur district headquarters, has received electricity for the first time since India's independence. This accomplishment highlights the region's continuous journey towards comprehensive infrastructural development. Such strides forward underscore a new era of growth and prosperity for the people of this area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

