Left Menu

Skepticism Surrounds Upcoming Union Budget 2025 Amid Economic Tensions

Businessman Robert Vadra expresses skepticism about the Union Budget 2025, highlighting concerns such as inflation and unemployment. Congress leader Sandeep Dixit echoes this sentiment, claiming the ruling party has offered little substance in past budgets. Meanwhile, the Economic Survey projects promising growth tempered by inflationary risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 10:35 IST
Skepticism Surrounds Upcoming Union Budget 2025 Amid Economic Tensions
Businessman Robert Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has voiced skepticism regarding the Union Budget 2025, stating that his expectations from the government are minimal. He emphasized the importance of the budget addressing public interests, amidst ongoing issues like inflation and unemployment. Vadra urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to engage with citizens more actively to understand their hardships as costs for essentials continue to rise.

In a similar vein, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit criticized the ruling party's decade-long record of Union Budget presentations, arguing they have failed to provide substantial public benefits. He pointed out that the budget often serves the interests of affluent circles and speculated that upcoming elections might prompt superficial promises to garner public favor.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth consecutive budget, the Economic Survey released prior signals stable economic foundations, projecting growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the fiscal year 2025-26. However, concerns regarding inflation persist, influenced by international agricultural price surges and adverse weather conditions, despite anticipated easing from strong seasonal harvests.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025