Skepticism Surrounds Upcoming Union Budget 2025 Amid Economic Tensions

Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has voiced skepticism regarding the Union Budget 2025, stating that his expectations from the government are minimal. He emphasized the importance of the budget addressing public interests, amidst ongoing issues like inflation and unemployment. Vadra urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to engage with citizens more actively to understand their hardships as costs for essentials continue to rise.

In a similar vein, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit criticized the ruling party's decade-long record of Union Budget presentations, arguing they have failed to provide substantial public benefits. He pointed out that the budget often serves the interests of affluent circles and speculated that upcoming elections might prompt superficial promises to garner public favor.

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present her eighth consecutive budget, the Economic Survey released prior signals stable economic foundations, projecting growth between 6.3% and 6.8% for the fiscal year 2025-26. However, concerns regarding inflation persist, influenced by international agricultural price surges and adverse weather conditions, despite anticipated easing from strong seasonal harvests.