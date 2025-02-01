Union Budget 2025-26: A Blueprint for Comprehensive Reforms
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2025-26 focusing on reforms in taxation, urban development, and other crucial sectors. Highlighting the past decade's achievements, she emphasized a vision for 'Viksit Bharat' with zero poverty and universal quality education and healthcare, aiming for inclusive growth.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2025-26, initiating reforms across six critical domains: taxation, urban development, mining, the financial sector, power, and regulatory frameworks. This marks her eighth consecutive budget presentation.
The Minister drew attention to the government's development track record over the past ten years, attributing it to significant global recognition due to structural reforms.
In her vision for a 'Viksit Bharat,' Sitharaman emphasized goals of eradicating poverty, ensuring quality education, and providing affordable healthcare. The budget aims to promote inclusive growth and collective advancement for all citizens.
