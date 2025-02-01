Empowering Agriculture: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana Unveiled
The PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana aims to uplift agriculture in 100 low-yield districts, benefiting 1.7 crore farmers. The scheme focuses on modern crop practices, rural prosperity, and resilience, with a commitment to self-reliance in pulses. President Murmu emphasized modernization and income boost for farmers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled the PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojana. The scheme, targeting 100 districts with low crop yields, is poised to benefit 1.7 crore farmers by focusing on modern crop intensity and improving credit parameters.
Highlighting agricultural transformation, Sitharaman also announced a rural prosperity and resilience program, placing special emphasis on youth, women, and farmers. In an effort to bolster the agricultural sector, Nafed and NCCF are tasked with procuring pulses over the next four years.
The government has pledged to initiate a six-year program for self-reliance in pulses, especially tur, urad, and masoor. Moreover, a comprehensive initiative aimed at increasing vegetable and fruit production while ensuring remunerative prices will be rolled out. President Droupadi Murmu echoed these ambitions, stating the government's focus on modernizing agriculture and enhancing farmers' income.

