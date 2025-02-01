India's Bold Agricultural Mission: Seeds, Makhana, and Cotton
India is set to launch a national mission focusing on high-yielding seeds, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Additional initiatives include establishing a 'Makhana Board' in Bihar and a 5-year drive to boost cotton production. An enabling framework for fisheries in economic zones is also planned.
- Country:
- India
India's government is taking decisive steps to transform its agricultural landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday during her presentation of the nation's 8th consecutive Budget. A new national mission focusing on high-yielding seeds is set to be launched.
In an effort to amplify agriculture in Bihar, the minister revealed the establishment of a 'Makhana Board' aimed at fostering the production and processing of fox nuts, locally known as 'makhana'. This initiative is poised to bring about significant advancements in the sector.
Furthermore, Sitharaman outlined strategies to enhance cotton production through a dedicated 5-year mission. Complementing these initiatives, the government plans to establish frameworks to sustain fishery harvests in the exclusive economic zones and high seas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Owaisi Optimistic about AIMIM's Prospects in Bihar Elections
Rapid Arrest: 200 Grams of Heroin Seized at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border
Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries
Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Nationwide Caste Census in Opposition to Bihar's Survey