India's Bold Agricultural Mission: Seeds, Makhana, and Cotton

India is set to launch a national mission focusing on high-yielding seeds, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Additional initiatives include establishing a 'Makhana Board' in Bihar and a 5-year drive to boost cotton production. An enabling framework for fisheries in economic zones is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:28 IST
India's Bold Agricultural Mission: Seeds, Makhana, and Cotton
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's government is taking decisive steps to transform its agricultural landscape, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday during her presentation of the nation's 8th consecutive Budget. A new national mission focusing on high-yielding seeds is set to be launched.

In an effort to amplify agriculture in Bihar, the minister revealed the establishment of a 'Makhana Board' aimed at fostering the production and processing of fox nuts, locally known as 'makhana'. This initiative is poised to bring about significant advancements in the sector.

Furthermore, Sitharaman outlined strategies to enhance cotton production through a dedicated 5-year mission. Complementing these initiatives, the government plans to establish frameworks to sustain fishery harvests in the exclusive economic zones and high seas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

