Union Budget 2025-26: Pioneering Transformative Reforms for Inclusive Growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced transformative reforms in Union Budget 2025-26 aimed at enhancing growth and competitiveness across sectors like taxation, power, and urban development. The vision for 'Viksit Bharat' includes zero poverty, quality education, and healthcare, focusing on inclusive growth for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:38 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The government of India is set to kick-start transformative reforms across several key sectors as part of the Union Budget 2025-26. During the announcement on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the remarkable progress India has made due to its development track record and structural changes over the past decade.

Aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat', the ideal vision includes eradicating poverty while ensuring comprehensive access to high-quality education and healthcare. The Union Budget's primary focus is to nurture inclusive growth, ensuring equitable progress for all segments of society.

As outlined by Sitharaman, the proposed budgetary reforms will impact ten significant areas. They aim to leverage potential and boost global competitiveness through a targeted approach covering sectors such as taxation, the financial system, urban development, and agriculture, portraying the latter as a pivotal growth engine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

