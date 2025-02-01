Union Budget 2025-26: Pioneering Transformative Reforms for Inclusive Growth

The government of India is set to kick-start transformative reforms across several key sectors as part of the Union Budget 2025-26. During the announcement on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the remarkable progress India has made due to its development track record and structural changes over the past decade.

Aiming for a 'Viksit Bharat', the ideal vision includes eradicating poverty while ensuring comprehensive access to high-quality education and healthcare. The Union Budget's primary focus is to nurture inclusive growth, ensuring equitable progress for all segments of society.

As outlined by Sitharaman, the proposed budgetary reforms will impact ten significant areas. They aim to leverage potential and boost global competitiveness through a targeted approach covering sectors such as taxation, the financial system, urban development, and agriculture, portraying the latter as a pivotal growth engine.

