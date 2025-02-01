India's Road to Economic Empowerment: A Focus on Marine, Cotton and Makhana Sectors

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, emphasized unlocking the potential of India's marine sector, announcing a government framework for sustainable fisheries focused on Andaman and Lakshadweep zones. Ranked second globally in fish production, India aims at a 60,000-crore seafood export valuation, targeting untapped marine resources.

Additionally, the Finance Minister unveiled a national mission for cotton production, benefiting lakhs of farmers. The five-year mission aims to improve cotton productivity and promote extra-long staple varieties, providing scientific and technological support to enhance sustainable farming.

Emphasizing agricultural support, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar, aimed at improving production, processing, and marketing. Through organizing FPOs, the Board will support makhana farmers and ensure they benefit from government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)