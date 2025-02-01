Left Menu

India's Road to Economic Empowerment: A Focus on Marine, Cotton and Makhana Sectors

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced key initiatives focusing on India's marine, cotton, and makhana sectors. The government aims to sustainably harness the fisheries, promote cotton productivity, and establish a Makhana Board in Bihar to drive economic empowerment and societal well-being, setting ambitious targets for the nation's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:41 IST
India's Road to Economic Empowerment: A Focus on Marine, Cotton and Makhana Sectors
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, emphasized unlocking the potential of India's marine sector, announcing a government framework for sustainable fisheries focused on Andaman and Lakshadweep zones. Ranked second globally in fish production, India aims at a 60,000-crore seafood export valuation, targeting untapped marine resources.

Additionally, the Finance Minister unveiled a national mission for cotton production, benefiting lakhs of farmers. The five-year mission aims to improve cotton productivity and promote extra-long staple varieties, providing scientific and technological support to enhance sustainable farming.

Emphasizing agricultural support, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar, aimed at improving production, processing, and marketing. Through organizing FPOs, the Board will support makhana farmers and ensure they benefit from government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025