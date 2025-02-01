Left Menu

India Aims to Transform Toy Production and Leather Industries

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to launch schemes for the footwear and leather industries and make India a toy manufacturing hub. The 2025-26 Union Budget will also support clean technology manufacturing and ensure broadband connectivity in schools and healthcare centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:46 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PIB India/Youtube) Image Credit: ANI
In a major policy announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that the government will launch a targeted initiative aimed at boosting the footwear and leather industries. This move is expected to revitalize these sectors with intensified focus and resources.

Sitharaman further detailed plans to make India a global hub for toy manufacturing, an initiative expected to generate substantial economic activity and employment. As part of the 2025-26 Union Budget unveiling, this strategy reflects a commitment to diversity in India's manufacturing landscape.

The budget also emphasizes technology advancement and social infrastructure improvement, with provisions for clean technology manufacturing and broadband access for all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centers, aiming to support innovation, connectivity, and health nationwide.

