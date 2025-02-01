Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Urges BJP Voters to Choose AAP for Continued Welfare

As the Delhi Assembly election approaches, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal made a fervent plea to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters to support AAP at the polls. Kejriwal emphasized that voting for AAP would ensure the continuation of welfare schemes initiated by his administration.

During a recent interaction with a BJP supporter, the former Delhi Chief Minister shared, "A BJP supporter asked me about the implications if I were to lose. I asked him about his children's schooling, which he admitted was in improved government schools because of AAP's initiatives." Kejriwal stressed that a loss for AAP would mean an end to free utilities and other welfare measures.

He added, "These schemes save Delhi residents around Rs 25,000. Under a BJP government, these financial aids would cease. I urge BJP supporters to consider the impact of their vote on their families' financial burden and vote for AAP, regardless of their allegiance to BJP." Despite AAP's warnings, BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, have promised the continuation of welfare programs.

