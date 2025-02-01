Boosting Growth: Key Highlights of India's 2025-26 Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 50-year interest-free loan scheme for states and a robust asset monetisation plan. The 2025-26 Budget includes Rs 500 crore for AI in education, increased funding for Jal Jeevan Mission, and incentives for urban sector reforms.
On Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans to support states with Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 50-year interest-free loans aimed at infrastructure development. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster economic growth and modernize crucial sectors.
Highlighting the 2025-26 Budget, Sitharaman also announced a monumental asset monetisation plan, projected to infuse Rs 10 lakh crore into new projects by 2030. This ambitious effort is set to unlock significant capital and drive long-term investments in the nation's economic framework.
Additionally, the Budget sets aside Rs 500 crore for the establishment of a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence for education. Enhancing the Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure comprehensive coverage and incentivising urban sector reforms in governance, land, and planning are also key priorities, according to Sitharaman.
(With inputs from agencies.)
