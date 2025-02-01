Left Menu

Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Loans to States

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.5 lakh crore interest-free loan scheme for states to enhance infrastructure. The Union Budget 2025-26 includes a new asset monetization plan, aiming to reinvest Rs 10 lakh crore in new projects by 2030, with a focus on PPP implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:11 IST
Ambitious Infrastructure Boost: Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Interest-Free Loans to States
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a major fiscal initiative aimed at rejuvenating state infrastructure with Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 50-year, interest-free loans. Announced as part of the Union Budget for 2025-26, this formidable investment is designed to catalyze development across states.

Sitharaman highlighted the launch of a second asset monetization plan set for 2025-30, intended to recycle Rs 10 lakh crore into innovative projects. This follows the earlier success of the first plan implemented in 2021, underlining the government's commitment to systematic infrastructure advancement.

Tailored regulatory and fiscal strategies will support the overarching scheme. Each infrastructure-focused ministry is tasked with crafting a three-year project pipeline using Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), while states are urged to propose PPP plans utilizing the India Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IIPDF).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025