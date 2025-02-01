India's Insurance Sector Set for Major FDI Overhaul

In a significant move during the Budget 2025-26 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed raising the foreign investment ceiling to 100% in India's insurance sector. This marks a major shift from the current 74% limit, reflecting a strategic effort to revitalize the financial landscape.

The new limit applies to companies that dedicate their entire premium investment within the country, simplifying the existing guardrails and conditionalities. Enacting this change requires amendments to crucial legislative frameworks like the Insurance Act 1938 and others pertinent to the sector.

Currently, housing 25 life insurers and 34 general insurers, India's insurance industry awaits transformation with this policy. Previous adjustments in the FDI cap saw significant hikes in recent years, leaving industry's stakeholders optimistic about future developments.

