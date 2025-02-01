Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: Boost for Women and Child Development

The Union Budget 2025-26 significantly increases funding for the Ministry of Women and Child Development, focusing on combating malnutrition, child protection, and women's empowerment. Key initiatives like Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 receive major allocations, aiming to support vulnerable populations and enhance infrastructure and support services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:29 IST
Union Budget 2025-26: Boost for Women and Child Development
The Union Budget 2025-26 has significantly increased the allocation for the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) to Rs 26,889.69 crore, up from the revised estimate of Rs 23,182.98 crore in 2024-25. The Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 initiatives, targeting malnutrition and early childhood care, have been awarded Rs 21,960 crore.

Sitharaman emphasized that these programs provide essential nutritional support to over 8 crore children and 1 crore pregnant and lactating women across aspirational districts and northeastern regions. Additionally, the budget introduces funding for the socio-economic advancement of tribal groups and child protection systems with an increase under Mission Vatsalya to Rs 1,500 crore.

Further investments include Rs 3,150 crore for Mission Shakti, focusing on women's empowerment and safety through various initiatives, and allocations for autonomous bodies like the National Commission for Women and the Child Rights Protection Commission. Grants to northeastern areas and states underscore a commitment to widespread community support through a comprehensive WCD approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

