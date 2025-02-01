Bihar Boost in Budget: A Controversial Move?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech has positioned Bihar at the forefront, drawing mixed reactions from opposition parties who accuse the government of favoring the poll-bound state. Key developments announced include Greenfield airports and tax exemptions up to Rs 12 lakh, a move viewed as electoral strategy.

Congress MP Manish Tewari lambasted the BJP-led Centre for sidelining other states in favor of Bihar, questioning whether it was a national budget or one solely for Bihar. Criticism was echoed by Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who claimed Punjab's farmers were neglected.

TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha acknowledged the budget's benefits for Bihar but labeled it a 'lollipop', insufficient without the special package previously promised. Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajiv Rudy justified the allocations, highlighting the state's historical needs and deficiencies. This budget, marked by regional focus, remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)