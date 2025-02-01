India's Energy Revolution: Nuclear Mission Unveiled

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a major Rs 20,000-crore Nuclear Energy Mission aimed at advancing India's energy transition efforts. The plan, revealed during her eighth consecutive budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, targets the development of 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047.

In addition, Sitharaman announced duty exemptions on essential minerals vital for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries, underscoring the government's focus on clean energy. Key amendments to existing nuclear laws are proposed to encourage private sector investment in India's nuclear future.

The budget encompasses sweeping reforms in manufacturing and power distribution, with initiatives set to benefit both the industry and the environment. Experts praise the strategic blueprint, emphasizing its impact on India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

(With inputs from agencies.)