Budget 2025: A Leap Towards Women's Empowerment and India's Development Vision

Union Minister Raksha Khadse lauds the Union Budget 2025 for its focus on women's empowerment, especially in rural areas. It includes enhanced funding for Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programs, supporting children's nutrition and women's welfare. Amit Shah applauds the Budget's vision for a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:02 IST
Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Khadse, has commended the Union Budget 2025 for its strong emphasis on women's empowerment, particularly in rural locales. Khadse extolled the Prime Minister's enduring commitment to advancing women's causes, noting the Budget's comprehensive provisions to propel women forward and enhance their self-reliance.

Khadse also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious vision for a developed India by 2047, asserting that this Budget marks another step toward realizing that dream. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman bolstered this vision by increasing the funding to the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 schemes, pivotal for providing nutritional aid to children and mothers.

During her Budget speech, Sitharaman emphasized that these programs currently support over eight crore children, one crore pregnant women and lactating mothers, and 20 lakh adolescent girls, with plans to augment cost norms for nutritional supports further. Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Budget as a blueprint for building an innovative and developed India, highlighting income tax exemptions as a boon for the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

