Gujarat CM Lauds 'Citizen First' Budget for Middle Class Relief

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel praised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing its benefits for poor and middle-class citizens. He highlighted the relief from income tax for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh and the budget's alignment with India's goal to become a developed nation by 2047.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the 'citizen first' Union Budget, saying it would fulfill the aspirations of India's poor and middle-class populace, and serve as a stepping stone towards a developed India by 2047.

In his statement, Patel highlighted the relief provided by no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, which he described as a significant boon for employed and middle-class citizens.

Patel also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a budget that promises comprehensive development and benefits across all societal sectors, aligning with the nation's vision of becoming the third largest economy globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

