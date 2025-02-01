Gujarat CM Lauds 'Citizen First' Budget for Middle Class Relief

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the 'citizen first' Union Budget, saying it would fulfill the aspirations of India's poor and middle-class populace, and serve as a stepping stone towards a developed India by 2047.

In his statement, Patel highlighted the relief provided by no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, which he described as a significant boon for employed and middle-class citizens.

Patel also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a budget that promises comprehensive development and benefits across all societal sectors, aligning with the nation's vision of becoming the third largest economy globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)