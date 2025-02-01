Customs Duty Cuts: Lifesaving Drugs, Premium Cars to Get Cheaper

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces significant reductions in customs duties for imported lifesaving drugs and premium cars, offering relief to patients and luxury car enthusiasts alike.

A total of 36 lifesaving medications, including those treating cancer and rare diseases, will now be exempt from basic customs duty, while six additional medicines will attract just a 5% duty. Premium cars and motorcycles will benefit from reduced tariffs, alongside specified electronic toys and synthetic flavoring essences.

However, not all imported items face tariff cuts. Interactive flat panel displays, certain knitted fabrics, and other goods will see increased costs due to adjusted customs duties and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess.

(With inputs from agencies.)