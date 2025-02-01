Left Menu

New Budget Proposals Eases Tax Burden on Non-Residents

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a threshold increase of tax collected at source on remittances to Rs 10 lakh and introduced a relief package for non-residents. The removal of TCS on educational loans and increased TDS thresholds aim to simplify compliance and support various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:35 IST
In her eighth Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed significant changes to India's tax regime, aiming to offer relief particularly to non-residents and those involved in educational remittances. The threshold for tax collected at source (TCS) on remittances under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) is increased from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The proposal also includes the removal of TCS on remittances for educational purposes, when funded by loans from specified financial institutions. This move is designed to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families, enhancing access to education abroad.

Additionally, industry experts have welcomed the introduction of a presumptive taxation regime and increased TDS thresholds, which aim to streamline compliance and minimize unnecessary litigation. These measures reflect a broader effort to simplify tax procedures and foster growth within the non-resident and electronics manufacturing sectors.

