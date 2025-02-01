Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Balanced Approach to a 'Viksit Bharat'

JP Nadda and Hardeep Singh Puri praise the Union Budget 2025 for its inclusive and balanced approach focusing on poverty alleviation, tax relief, and economic development. Key highlights include significant tax exemptions and investments aimed at empowering the middle class, youth, and rural employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:40 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Balanced Approach to a 'Viksit Bharat'
Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party National President and Union Minister JP Nadda praised the Union Budget 2025 as "very balanced" and "all-inclusive," emphasizing its role in accelerating the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. A notable feature of the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is the tax exemption on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh.

Describing it as a development-focused budget, Nadda highlighted its commitment to the welfare of the poor, farmers, the underprivileged, women empowerment, and the middle class. He extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for crafting a budget that aims to enhance every sector.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also commended the budget for addressing various economic sectors and providing tangible relief to the salaried middle class. He noted the significant progress from 2014, with tax relief adjustments offering substantial savings to taxpayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

