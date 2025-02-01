Tax Relief: A Game-Changer for Delhi's Middle Class in Assembly Polls
The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers significant income tax relief for the middle class, exempting annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. This move is expected to influence the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, benefiting the BJP's position among middle-class voters.
- Country:
- India
The recent Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces a remarkable tax relief measure for the middle class by waiving income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually. This pivotal move is anticipated to impact the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 significantly.
Delhi's middle-class voters, a crucial demographic, may tilt the balance in the elections, with the BJP hoping to capitalize on this strategy to secure votes. The ruling party in Delhi, led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, faces stiff competition as the BJP aims to reclaim power after over two decades.
BJP leaders tout this tax concession as a major boost for the middle class, with expectations of driving market growth and increasing purchasing power. The announcement is seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen the BJP's influence in the forthcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.
Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles going to push auto sector in India: PM Modi.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh Defends Modi Government's Constitutional Record
Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Economic Policies
India's Railway Revamp: Modi Government Prioritizes Train Infrastructure Over Road