Left Menu

Tax Relief: A Game-Changer for Delhi's Middle Class in Assembly Polls

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers significant income tax relief for the middle class, exempting annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. This move is expected to influence the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5, benefiting the BJP's position among middle-class voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces a remarkable tax relief measure for the middle class by waiving income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually. This pivotal move is anticipated to impact the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 significantly.

Delhi's middle-class voters, a crucial demographic, may tilt the balance in the elections, with the BJP hoping to capitalize on this strategy to secure votes. The ruling party in Delhi, led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, faces stiff competition as the BJP aims to reclaim power after over two decades.

BJP leaders tout this tax concession as a major boost for the middle class, with expectations of driving market growth and increasing purchasing power. The announcement is seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen the BJP's influence in the forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025