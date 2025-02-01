Tax Relief: A Game-Changer for Delhi's Middle Class in Assembly Polls

The recent Union Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, introduces a remarkable tax relief measure for the middle class by waiving income tax for those earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually. This pivotal move is anticipated to impact the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5 significantly.

Delhi's middle-class voters, a crucial demographic, may tilt the balance in the elections, with the BJP hoping to capitalize on this strategy to secure votes. The ruling party in Delhi, led by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, faces stiff competition as the BJP aims to reclaim power after over two decades.

BJP leaders tout this tax concession as a major boost for the middle class, with expectations of driving market growth and increasing purchasing power. The announcement is seen as a strategic maneuver to strengthen the BJP's influence in the forthcoming elections.

