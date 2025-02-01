India's Nuclear Energy Mission: A New Era for Private Sector Involvement

The Indian government, led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has revealed plans to revolutionize the nuclear power sector by inviting private sector investments. A substantial Rs 20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission is set to drive research and development in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), with a target of operationalizing five such reactors by 2033.

The strategic initiative aims at generating at least 100 GW of nuclear power by the year 2047, a crucial move for India's energy transition. To facilitate active private sector participation, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act are on the table.

With the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited leading efforts, the country targets a nuclear capability of 20 GW by 2032, up from the current 8.1 GW. This move is seen as pivotal in achieving India's net-zero emission goals while bolstering long-term energy security.

