Nuclear Power in Flight: A New Era Begins

The Pentagon and Energy Department have airlifted a micro nuclear reactor from California to Utah, showcasing the US's potential for swift nuclear power deployment. This move aligns with Trump's push for nuclear energy to meet rising demand. However, safety and feasibility remain concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hillairforcebase | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant demonstration of nuclear power mobility, the Pentagon, alongside the Department of Energy, has airlifted a micro nuclear reactor from California to Utah. This operation, spanning nearly 700 miles, illustrates America's capacity to swiftly deploy nuclear power for both military and civilian uses, according to officials.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Undersecretary of Defence Michael Duffey described the airlift of the 5-megawatt microreactor, devoid of nuclear fuel, as a defining moment in the Trump administration's energy strategy. This initiative aims to satisfy the escalating power needs of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Despite the promising outlook, significant concerns regarding safety and economic feasibility linger. Critics like Edwin Lyman from the Union of Concerned Scientists view the operation as more of a tactical display rather than a substantive progress on nuclear energy fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

