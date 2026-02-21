Nuclear Power in Flight: A New Era Begins

In a significant demonstration of nuclear power mobility, the Pentagon, alongside the Department of Energy, has airlifted a micro nuclear reactor from California to Utah. This operation, spanning nearly 700 miles, illustrates America's capacity to swiftly deploy nuclear power for both military and civilian uses, according to officials.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Undersecretary of Defence Michael Duffey described the airlift of the 5-megawatt microreactor, devoid of nuclear fuel, as a defining moment in the Trump administration's energy strategy. This initiative aims to satisfy the escalating power needs of artificial intelligence and data centers.

Despite the promising outlook, significant concerns regarding safety and economic feasibility linger. Critics like Edwin Lyman from the Union of Concerned Scientists view the operation as more of a tactical display rather than a substantive progress on nuclear energy fronts.

(With inputs from agencies.)