Union Budget 2025-26: Paving the Path to 'Viksit Bharat'

The 2025-26 union budget aims to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. Presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it prioritizes national welfare over politics, emphasizing support for farmers, women, MSMEs, and increasing tax exemptions for the middle class, as noted by Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:57 IST
The union budget for 2025-26, designed to propel India towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision, was highlighted by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday. Kalyan emphasized that the budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underscores the government's focus on the nation and its citizens, foregoing political interests.

Kalyan commended the budget for its comprehensive attention to all societal segments, including farmers, women, the middle class, and youth. The inclusion of significant support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) further demonstrates the government's commitment to inclusive economic growth.

One of the notable reforms is the increased Income Tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, providing substantial relief to the salaried populace. Kalyan acknowledged that such measures will solidify the financial position of the middle class. Additionally, he noted the ongoing support for Andhra Pradesh from Prime Minister Modi reflected in the budget allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

