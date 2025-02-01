Left Menu

India Boosts Infrastructure and Defence with Increased Budgetary Support

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the construction of 100 new Amrit Bharat trains and emphasized significant growth in Indian Railways and defence sectors, backed by increased budgetary allocations. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has prioritized infrastructure, defence, and electronics manufacturing in the latest Union budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:59 IST
India Boosts Infrastructure and Defence with Increased Budgetary Support
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their substantial support for Indian Railways, highlighting the plan to produce around 100 new Amrit Bharat trains. Vaishnaw stated that the capital expenditure allocation for railways has reached a significant 2.52 lakh crore rupees in Gross Budgetary Support, a crucial investment for expanding and upgrading the railway network.

According to Vaishnaw, the latest budgetary exercise includes the production of 50 Namo Bharat trains and approximately 200 Vande Bharat trains in both sleeper and chair car variants. Additionally, the Electronics and IT sector is set to receive a major boost with recent announcements facilitating component manufacturing, aiming to enhance domestic electronics production significantly.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget for 2025-26 allocates 11.21 lakh crore rupees for capital expenditure, slightly increasing from last year's estimate. The defence sector sees the largest rise in capital expenditure, aimed at fostering domestic manufacturing and increasing exports. Despite maintaining the same capex for railways and roads as the previous year, the government is committed to driving infrastructure growth and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025