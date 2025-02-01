Left Menu

Kerala Businesses Applaud Union Budget for Economic Boost

The Union Budget proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been positively received by the Kerala business community. With measures like income tax cuts, MSME incentives, and a focus on growth sectors like agriculture and tourism, the budget aims to foster an economically vibrant and self-reliant India.

Kerala Businesses Applaud Union Budget for Economic Boost
The Union Budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been warmly welcomed by business leaders in Kerala, as noted this past Saturday. The proposals are seen as vital to accelerating India's economic ambitions and have been praised for boosting the middle class and supporting startups and MSMEs.

Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman of Lulu Group, acknowledged that the budget is a crucial step towards a 5 trillion USD economy. Key highlights, such as income tax reductions and expanded incentives for entrepreneurial ventures, are expected to empower individuals and businesses alike, fostering a vibrant economic environment.

Industry experts, including Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala Chairman Vinod Manjila, see it as a forward-thinking budget that addresses sectors like agriculture, tourism, and healthcare. Special mention was given to initiatives such as easing visa norms for medical tourism, benefiting Kerala's robust medical tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

