Government's Bold Steps to Boost E-Commerce Exports: A New Era for MSMEs
The government unveiled measures to enhance e-commerce exports, offering credit facilities, trade support, and logistics aid, specifically targeting MSMEs. A Rs 25,060 crore mission aims to simplify processes, improve export credit access, and foster compliance with international trade regulations, ultimately unlocking new global markets for Indian businesses.
- Country:
- India
The government announced a comprehensive strategy to bolster the country's e-commerce exports, unveiling seven key measures. This Rs 25,060 crore initiative targets MSMEs, offering credit facilities and alternative trade instruments to scale up outbound shipments.
Aimed at empowering exporters, the commerce ministry's mission includes credit assistance for those using digital channels. Facilities like the Direct E-Commerce Credit Facility and Overseas Inventory Credit Facility provide substantial support, complete with interest subvention and credit guarantees.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the strategic value of these measures, focusing on expanding global market access, enhancing compliance with international standards, and addressing logistics challenges. With a boost in market access through Free Trade Agreements, Indian exporters are poised to tap into new and emerging economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
