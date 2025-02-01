Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Leap Towards Affordable Healthcare and Medical Innovation

The Union Budget 2025, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is praised for its initiatives to make healthcare more affordable, with emphasis on medical education expansion and the creation of numerous cancer centres. The budget also focuses on fostering medical tourism and reducing costs of lifesaving drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:34 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget 2025, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has been widely praised by industry experts for its forward-looking healthcare reforms. These initiatives are poised to make medical services more affordable and accessible, marking significant progress toward enhancing the nation's health infrastructure.

Key elements of the budget include the establishment of 200 day-care cancer centers and a substantial increase in medical education seats. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, CEO of Fortis Healthcare, emphasized that these measures align with the vision for a developed healthcare system, integrating public-private partnerships to reduce cancer care costs.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy of Apollo applauded the government's vision, highlighting the push to position India as a global hub for medical innovation and the boost in medical tourism through PPP models. The initiatives also include making 36 lifesaving drugs tax-free to alleviate financial burdens on patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

