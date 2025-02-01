Energy Tensions Unfold in Moldova as Gas Trade Resumes
Moldovagaz has resumed natural gas deliveries to Transdniestria after a halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine. This move aims to mitigate ongoing energy shortages in the Russian-backed separatist region. Moldova's Energocom is purchasing gas from European markets to aid Transdniestria's energy crisis amidst ongoing political tensions.
The Moldovan energy firm Moldovagaz dispatched a 3 million cubic metre consignment of natural gas to the separatist enclave of Transdniestria on Saturday, marking the first delivery since Russian gas transit via Ukraine was halted, according to company officials.
This delivery comes as the pro-Moscow enclave grapples with power and heating cuts, aggravated by Ukraine's refusal to renew the gas transit agreement amid ongoing conflict with Russia. Moldovagaz CEO Vadim Ceban stated that the shipment is crucial to supplement the gas system in Transdniestria, which is currently suffering from supply shortages.
To manage consumer demand, Moldova's energy supplier Energocom has begun purchasing gas for the enclave from European markets, funding these transactions with support from the European Union to cover daily consumption needs. This comes amidst criticisms from Moscow, which claims that interruptions are due to Moldova and Ukraine's decision to end a critical gas transit agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
