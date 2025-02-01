Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: Boost to Infrastructure and Electronics Manufacturing

The Union Budget 2025 significantly boosts the infrastructure sector and electronics manufacturing by ensuring capital allocation and simplifying customs duties. The budget aims to stimulate long-term growth while offering income tax relief for middle-class individuals. Various sectors, including IT and Railways, receive substantial support for development and sustainability.

The Union Budget 2025 is set to drive long-term growth in the infrastructure sector and electronics manufacturing with its strategic capital allocation and streamlined customs duties, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told PTI on Saturday. Emphasizing its dual benefits, Vaishnaw highlighted the budget's support for capital needs and significant relief for the middle class through tax adjustments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation earmarked a total expenditure of Rs 50.65 lakh crore for the 2025-26 fiscal year, marking a 7.4% increase. Capital expenditure is slated at Rs 11.22 lakh crore, with effective capital investments at Rs 15.48 lakh crore, focusing on multiple sectors like youth, MSMEs, and tech.

In particular, electronics and IT will benefit from the simplified customs duty structure, aiding manufacturing growth. Notable support extends to Indian Railways, receiving a record Rs 2.52 lakh crore allocation. Improved connectivity and cost-effective services underscore the budget's environmental and logistical goals, promising multiple new rail services this year.

