Record Home Voting Turnout in Delhi Election 2025

The Delhi Assembly Elections of 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout in home voting, with 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters participating. Implemented to facilitate voting for senior citizens above 85 and persons with disabilities, this initiative commenced on January 24 and extends until February 4, just ahead of regular voting.

To ensure seamless voting for seniors and the differently-abled, the Election Commission has deployed 206 polling teams across the city's 70 constituencies. Furthermore, 8,715 volunteers and 4,218 wheelchairs are available at various polling locations for those choosing to vote on-site.

The home voting facility has been well-received, especially by elderly citizens. A case in point is 93-year-old Satish Chandra from R K Puram, who praised the service for facilitating his participation. As of January 31, the initiative recorded a 92% voter turnout, with District West leading at 94%.

Moreover, the Election Commission of India has issued 16,984 postal ballots to election and security personnel unable to vote in person due to their duties. Facilitation centers have been set up across all constituencies to accommodate these voters efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)