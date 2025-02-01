Left Menu

Record Home Voting Turnout in Delhi Election 2025

In the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, home voting for seniors and PwDs achieved a remarkable turnout of 92% as 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters cast their ballots. The initiative, available until February 4, aims to enhance electoral participation for citizens aged 85+ and persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:55 IST
Record Home Voting Turnout in Delhi Election 2025
Citizens using the home voting facility (Photo/ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Assembly Elections of 2025 witnessed an impressive turnout in home voting, with 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters participating. Implemented to facilitate voting for senior citizens above 85 and persons with disabilities, this initiative commenced on January 24 and extends until February 4, just ahead of regular voting.

To ensure seamless voting for seniors and the differently-abled, the Election Commission has deployed 206 polling teams across the city's 70 constituencies. Furthermore, 8,715 volunteers and 4,218 wheelchairs are available at various polling locations for those choosing to vote on-site.

The home voting facility has been well-received, especially by elderly citizens. A case in point is 93-year-old Satish Chandra from R K Puram, who praised the service for facilitating his participation. As of January 31, the initiative recorded a 92% voter turnout, with District West leading at 94%.

Moreover, the Election Commission of India has issued 16,984 postal ballots to election and security personnel unable to vote in person due to their duties. Facilitation centers have been set up across all constituencies to accommodate these voters efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025