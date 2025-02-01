Left Menu

Budget 2025-26: Band-Aid for an Economic Crisis?

The Congress criticized the Union Budget 2025-26, calling it inadequate in addressing economic issues like inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi described it as a 'band-aid for bullet wounds,' claiming it favors the wealthy over common citizens. The BJP is accused of lacking new ideas and failing to implement significant economic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:41 IST
Budget 2025-26: Band-Aid for an Economic Crisis?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has lambasted the Union Budget for 2025-26, deeming it insufficient to tackle the economic "illnesses" it says plague the nation. According to Rahul Gandhi, the budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, offers little more than a "band-aid for bullet wounds," and fails to introduce any groundbreaking reforms.

Senior Congress figures, including former finance minister P Chidambaram, asserted that these announcements will largely benefit the tax-paying middle class and Bihar's voters, leaving the rest of India's populace with mere platitudes, celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government's focus on garnering appraisals for a budget he believes was designed to mislead the public, while highlighting insufficient allocations for critical sectors. The opposition disputes the BJP's focus and questions the central government's commitment to substantive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025