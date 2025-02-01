Union Budget 2025: A Leap Towards Inclusive Growth and Economic Resilience

West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar commended the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, noting its balanced, development-oriented outlook that caters to all societal segments. In a conversation with ANI, Kumar expressed confidence in the budget's potential to foster notable advancements across agriculture, manufacturing, and service industries.

The budget is designed to support everyday citizens, with strategic allocations towards infrastructure and historically neglected sectors, marking a stride towards inclusive growth. Dipankar Ray, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kunjaban, echoed Kumar's sentiments, highlighting impactful provisions for agriculture, healthcare, education, and sustainable energy.

Principal Ray brought attention to the 'Dhan Dhanya Yojana', a pivotal initiative poised to revolutionize the agricultural sector and enhance the farmers' movement. The budget also saw a boost in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, with life-saving drugs made customs duty-free and a record 98,100 crore rupees allocated to healthcare. The establishment of 200 new cancer centers underlines the government's focus on accessible healthcare for the underprivileged.

Moreover, Ray praised the rise in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh, providing significant relief to the middle class. This move is expected to benefit taxpayers greatly. The escalation of the loan threshold on farmers' credit cards to 5 lakh rupees marks another critical initiative supporting the agricultural community.

Nuclear energy also received substantial support, with a 2,000 crore rupee provision aimed at enhancing India's nuclear power capabilities. These comprehensive measures suggest a forward-thinking budget, aligning with the nation's long-term goals for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. (ANI)

