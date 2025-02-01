Budget Blues: Telangana's Fiscal Frustration

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting it fails to address the critical issues faced by the state.

According to Vikramarka, the budget shows a lack of understanding and commitment to the unique challenges and priorities of Telangana, specifically with reduced customs duties on some goods and increased cesses diminishing states' tax shares.

Despite the budget's considerable rise in Centrally Sponsored Scheme allocations, it falls short of promoting fiscal federalism and unfairly favors states like Bihar, leaving resourceful states like Telangana marginalized.

