Left Menu

Budget Blues: Telangana's Fiscal Frustration

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka criticizes the Union Budget 2025-26 for neglecting the state's unique challenges. The allocation strategy undercuts fiscal federalism and favors states like Bihar, leaving Telangana's initiatives underfunded and its developmental efforts unrecognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:52 IST
Budget Blues: Telangana's Fiscal Frustration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, voiced strong criticism against the Union Budget 2025-26, asserting it fails to address the critical issues faced by the state.

According to Vikramarka, the budget shows a lack of understanding and commitment to the unique challenges and priorities of Telangana, specifically with reduced customs duties on some goods and increased cesses diminishing states' tax shares.

Despite the budget's considerable rise in Centrally Sponsored Scheme allocations, it falls short of promoting fiscal federalism and unfairly favors states like Bihar, leaving resourceful states like Telangana marginalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025