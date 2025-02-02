India's Power Consumption Takes a Dip Amid Rising Temperatures

India's power consumption edged up by just 2.7% to 137.49 billion units in January, a modest rise attributed to reduced use of heaters and geysers, driven by higher-than-average temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported a mean January temperature of 18.98°C, the third highest since 1901. Meanwhile, the peak power supply for a day increased to 237.30 GW, reflecting a broader pattern of fluctuating demand across the nation.

Experts forecast continued restrained power consumption in February, as temperatures are expected to remain unusually high. The IMD predicts below-normal rainfall for most parts of India this month, further supporting subdued power demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)