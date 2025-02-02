Left Menu

India's Power Consumption Takes a Dip Amid Rising Temperatures

India saw a modest increase in power consumption by 2.7% in January 2024, reaching 137.49 billion units. The rise in temperatures led to reduced use of heating appliances, affecting power demand. Experts anticipate continued subdued consumption in February due to further temperature increases.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:31 IST
India's Power Consumption Takes a Dip Amid Rising Temperatures
India's power consumption edged up by just 2.7% to 137.49 billion units in January, a modest rise attributed to reduced use of heaters and geysers, driven by higher-than-average temperatures.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported a mean January temperature of 18.98°C, the third highest since 1901. Meanwhile, the peak power supply for a day increased to 237.30 GW, reflecting a broader pattern of fluctuating demand across the nation.

Experts forecast continued restrained power consumption in February, as temperatures are expected to remain unusually high. The IMD predicts below-normal rainfall for most parts of India this month, further supporting subdued power demand.

