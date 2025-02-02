Left Menu

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited to Harness Solar Energy in Andhra Pradesh

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited plans a 500 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh, investing Rs 2,500 crore. They've submitted a proposal to the state government for a project in Prakasam district. The AP government supports the project via NREDCAP, asking for a detailed project report. HMPL recently ventured into domestic renewable energy projects.

Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL), a significant player in infrastructure and energy sectors, is set to initiate a 500 megawatt solar power project in Andhra Pradesh, with an investment outlay of Rs 2,500 crore.

The company has already filed a proposal with the Andhra Pradesh state government to establish the project in Prakasam district, across a sprawling 2,000-acre land, according to details provided by the company. The state's New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP) is poised to facilitate the successful deployment of this ambitious solar park project.

The Andhra Pradesh government has requested HMPL to submit a comprehensive detailed project report (DPR) for their review. In a recent expansion, HMPL has also ventured into the domestic renewable energy market with projects generating a total of 1.2 GW over 4,200 acres in Maharashtra, which marks a significant development in their renewable energy portfolio.

