Power Shift: India's Green Transition Through Budget Innovations
The Budget emphasizes India's commitment to clean energy and decarbonization. Industry leaders highlight investments in solar, wind, small modular reactors, and domestic manufacturing. Such initiatives aim to bolster energy independence, reduce fossil fuel dependence, and drive economic growth through innovation and job creation in renewable energy sectors.
- Country:
- India
India's latest Budget showcases its dedication to the global clean energy race, aligning with decarbonization targets. Industry heads underscore strategic investments in solar, wind, and nuclear power through Small Modular Reactors, underlining the nation's shift towards renewable energy independence.
Girish Tanti of Suzlon and Pratik Agarwal of Sterlite Power praise the Budget's push towards self-reliance in wind and solar manufacturing alongside support for domestic production of transmission equipment. This domestic focus aims to bridge the existing global production shortfall.
Key figures like Deepak Sharma from Schneider Electric and Manish Dabkara of EKI Energy Services commend the initiatives as crucial steps towards a sustainable future. Investments in technology and education are set to cultivate a skilled workforce, powering India's emergence as a clean energy leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Powers Up: Solar Energy to Fuel Indian Railways
Power & Instrumentation Bags Rs17.07 Cr Solar Project
Vayve Mobility Unveils Solar-Powered EVA: A New Era in EVs
Travancore Devaswom Board to Harness Solar Power with CIAL Collaboration
Power Ministry Reviews Progress: Focus on Smart Meters and Solar Expansion