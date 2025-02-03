Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A Tangled Trade Web

President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, which he acknowledges may cause "some pain" for Americans. The tariffs aim to curb illegal immigration and drug trade, topics the President defended as urgent matters.

Canada and Mexico have already vowed retaliatory measures against the 25% duties on imports, interrupting the decades-long free trade relationships among North American countries. China looks set to challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization, hinting at possible countersteps.

Critics argue that Trump's tariffs could slow global growth and inflate consumer prices, a concern dismissed by the President who views the tariffs as a means to resolve America's trade deficits. The financial community is watching closely as these tariffs could lead to significant economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)