Global Trade Tensions: Markets Brace for Impact as Tariffs Take Hold

Global markets faced turbulence as President Trump's new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China took effect, threatening economic stability. The retaliatory measures by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum added to uncertainties.

The tariffs have sparked fears of inflation and a potential downturn in U.S. corporate profits, leading to fluctuations in stock futures and currency values. Asian markets were notably impacted, with U.S. oil and gasoline prices spiking at the start of the trading session.

Speculation around the tariffs' duration and broader implications continues, with the possibility of economic risks challenging the federal interest rate decisions. Analysts warn of possible stock selloffs and fluctuations in currency values.

(With inputs from agencies.)