Indian Army's Strategic Operations Yield Significant Seizures in Manipur

In a series of coordinated operations, the Indian Army alongside Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully recovered multiple weapons and ammunition in Manipur's hill and valley districts. These successful operations underscore the robust synergy between the military and police forces in safeguarding the region's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:50 IST
Security forces recover arms and ammunition (Photo: Indian Army). Image Credit: ANI
In a coordinated effort to enhance regional security, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, has successfully retrieved a stash of weapons and ammunition across various districts in Manipur. The operations, spanning from hill to valley regions, resulted in the recovery of ten weapons and warlike supplies, demonstrating effective joint operations.

Evidence of the operations' success was apparent on January 26, when acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation in Kangpokpi district. This operation led to the seizure of multiple firearms, including a 5.56 mm rifle and improvised mortars, from the Veitum Khullen-Khoken village road area. On the same day, collaboration with the Manipur Police led to the capture of a Kangleipak Communist Party cadre in Waithou, Thoubal district, alongside further ammunition recoveries.

Further operations continued with significant findings in Churachandpur, where the Indian Army, teamed with CRPF and Manipur Police, retrieved six long-range rockets and other weapons on January 28. A subsequent operation in Kakching district on January 30 saw the seizure of a 9mm rifle and grenades. All obtained items and individuals have since been handed over to Manipur Police, reflecting the dedication of these forces to maintaining peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

