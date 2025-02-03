Naga Sadhus Take Third Holy Dip at Mahakumbh, Praise UP Government's Arrangements

Naga Sadhus of the Juna Akhara took a holy dip on Monday as part of the third Amrit Snan during the Mahakumbh festival at Triveni Sangam, coinciding with the festival of Basant Panchami.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri praised the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for excellent arrangements, announcing that all 13 akharas participated in the sacred ritual. "This is our third Amrit Snan, and it has been well-managed," he stated, emphasizing the harmony between Sanatan Dharma and its followers, urging those outside the faith to take note of the unity.

Additional Naga Sadhus lauded the day's arrangements, with one declaring it the biggest snan for the saints, surpassing previous Amrit Snans. A substantial number of devotees arrived in Prayagraj to participate in Basant Panchami celebrations, which heralded the beginning of the spring season and preparations for Holi.

The state government ensured streamlined logistics, praised by pilgrims for their smooth experience. The Kumbh Command and Control Centre, overseeing the multifaceted event, utilized over 3,000 CCTV cameras to ensure monitoring and safety at the site.

Encompassing more than a month of celebrations, the Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, is projected to attract millions of visitors by its conclusion on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)