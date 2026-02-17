Vande Mataram Controversy: Yogi Adityanath's Strong Stance Against National Insult

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on 'Vande Mataram,' labeling any insult to the national song as 'national betrayal.'

Speaking at a conclave in Lucknow, Adityanath invited Yadav to attend RSS shakhas to grasp the organization's discipline and traditions better. He cited the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram,' marking its role in India's freedom struggle and its designation as the national song in 1950.

Adityanath lauded Uttar Pradesh's transformation since 2017 and underscored initiatives in technology and employment, further distancing himself from political opportunism in response to comparisons made between historical figures and recent controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)