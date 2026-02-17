Left Menu

Vande Mataram Controversy: Yogi Adityanath's Strong Stance Against National Insult

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticizes SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over remarks about 'Vande Mataram' and the RSS, accusing him of national betrayal. Adityanath emphasized the importance of national symbols and highlighted development achievements in Uttar Pradesh. He also expressed his views on historical figures and recent political comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:14 IST
In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lambasted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's comments on 'Vande Mataram,' labeling any insult to the national song as 'national betrayal.'

Speaking at a conclave in Lucknow, Adityanath invited Yadav to attend RSS shakhas to grasp the organization's discipline and traditions better. He cited the historical significance of 'Vande Mataram,' marking its role in India's freedom struggle and its designation as the national song in 1950.

Adityanath lauded Uttar Pradesh's transformation since 2017 and underscored initiatives in technology and employment, further distancing himself from political opportunism in response to comparisons made between historical figures and recent controversies.

