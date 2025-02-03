Left Menu

Basant Panchami Celebrations at Mahakaleshwar: A Divine Fusion of Tradition and Festivity

Devotees gathered at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, for Basant Panchami, offering prayers and witnessing the sacred Bhasma Aarti. Baba Mahakal was adorned as Goddess Saraswati, celebrating the arrival of spring. The ritual includes offerings of flowers and sweets, spiritually uplifting attendees and marking the festival's joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:54 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Devotees flocked to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to mark Basant Panchami by offering prayers to Lord Shiva, affectionately known as Baba Mahakal. The temple's renowned Bhasma Aarti was performed, during which Baba Mahakal was depicted in the form of Goddess Saraswati.

The Bhasma Aarti, a ceremonial offering involving ashes, is held in the early morning Brahma Muhurta and is believed to fulfill devotees' wishes. The rituals began with opening the temple doors, followed by a ceremonial bath of Panchamrit and decoration with yellow sandalwood and flowers.

Temple priest Prashant Sharma highlighted the connection between Basant Panchami and Goddess Saraswati, noting that the Lord was honored with traditional offerings. Devotees expressed profound satisfaction and joy from participating, underscoring the festival's significance as the start of new beginnings and cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

