Naidu Slams AAP for 'Failed Governance' in Delhi

In a stinging rebuke, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for what he described as a decade-long failure in governance. At a press conference in the capital, Naidu condemned the deteriorating conditions, citing both environmental and political pollution as grave threats to residents' health.

The Andhra leader did not spare AAP's Punjab governance, labeling it a 'failed model.' He lambasted the state of infrastructure in Delhi, pointing out the blurring lines between drainage and drinking water. Naidu argued that the AAP's governance shows no regard for wealth creation, which is vital for responsible wealth distribution.

Naidu further highlighted the city's garbage-filled streets and called the liquor scandal under the AAP regime the 'biggest scam', holding former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accountable. He criticized the rampant pollution in the Yamuna, advocating for a 'double-engine government.' Representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) allied with the BJP under NDA, Naidu's remarks come as 70 Assembly seats in Delhi brace for polls on February 5.

