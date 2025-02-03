Trade Turmoil: Tariffs, Talks, and Tensions

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, suggesting these measures could cause short-term economic repercussions in the U.S. as global markets register concerns about potential impacts on growth and inflation.

Negotiations with Canada and Mexico may not yield significant changes, according to Trump, who argues the tariffs aim to curb immigration and drug trafficking. The Trump administration plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% tariffs on China, potentially slowing global economic growth.

The market's reaction on Monday included a drop in U.S. stock futures and a decline in Asian shares, with currencies such as the Chinese yuan, Canadian dollar, and Mexican peso slumping. With Tuesday's deadline for tariffs looming, uncertainty lingers over future negotiations and trade relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)