Global Devotees Unite for Sacred Amrit Snan at Prayagraj

Devotees and saints from around the world gathered at Prayagraj for the third Amrit Snan during Basant Panchami. The event celebrated Sanatan Dharma, with spiritual leaders committing to spreading its teachings globally. Over 6.22 million devotees participated, taking a holy dip at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:07 IST
Nirmohi Akhara take holy dip at Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Basant Panchami, a confluence of global devotees and saints gathered in Prayagraj for the third Amrit Snan in the holy river Ganga, celebrating the Sanatan Dharma. Highlighting their devotion, members of Nirmohi Ani Akhara, featuring spiritual leaders worldwide, emphasized their commitment to promoting Sanatan Dharma across the globe.

Among the international attendees, Rajeshwari Maa, a Nirmohi Ani Akhara member from Japan, expressed, 'Being here is a great honor. Post the Amrit Snan, we will continue our spiritual practice and propagate Sanatan Dharma back in Japan and worldwide.' Triveni Das Maharaj from Florida spoke about the palpable divine energy, stating, 'The energy here is electric, focusing on the divine energies of goddess Saraswati. The dip in Triveni is eagerly awaited.'

Swami Awadesh Kumar Das noted the historical significance of their Sanatan traditions, as global Vaishnavas congregated in Tirthraj Prayag. Praising the infrastructure, Shri Ramji Das commended the administration's arrangements for the Amrit Snan. Acharya Dayanand Das Maharaj stressed their unified spiritual practice, expressing excitement for the holy dip that raises collective consciousness.

The influx of devotees, numbering over 6.22 million by 8 am, marked Prayagraj's Basant Panchami. The city's sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, witnessed thousands taking the holy dip, aligning with the auspicious occasion of the third Amrit Snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

