Delhi’s Sewer Development Project: A Leap Towards a Cleaner Yamuna

In a significant move towards combating pollution in the Yamuna, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Saturday announced the launch of a sewer development project. Targeting unauthorized colonies located in the Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituencies, this initiative seeks to provide improved waste management solutions.

This comprehensive DJB endeavor involves laying around 25 kilometers of underground sewer lines, with diameters ranging from 300 mm to 700 mm. The entire project is expected to cost Rs 31.31 crore.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma emphasized the importance of halting sewage at its source to effectively address Yamuna's contamination issues. Highlighting past inefficiencies, he assured the public of the government's dedication to fulfilling the project within the specified timeframe, correcting delays of the original initiative commenced in 2018.

