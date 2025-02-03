Ukraine's Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Energy Heartland

A significant strike on southern Russia's energy infrastructure was carried out by Ukraine using dozens of drones, igniting fires at prominent oil and gas facilities, according to both Russian and Ukrainian sources. The incident, taking place on Monday, led to temporary flight disruptions from the Volga to the Caucasus Mountains.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that overnight air defenses intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones across regions such as Volgograd, Rostov, and Astrakhan. Volgograd's Governor, Andrei Bocharov, confirmed that drone debris induced fires at an oil refinery, without specifying which facility was impacted.

Reports, including those from the Russian Telegram channel Baza, aligned closely with security services, suggest explosions near Lukoil's refinery, the largest in southern Russia. In Astrakhan, Governor Igor Babushkin noted attempted drone strikes on energy sites, causing one fire. Ukrainian authority Andriy Kovalenko reported damage to Gazprom's gas plant, with unverified social media videos depicting intense flames and smoke in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)