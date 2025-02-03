Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Energy Heartland

Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on energy facilities in southern Russia, causing fires at major oil and gas plants and flight disruptions. Russian and Ukrainian officials reported interceptions of many drones, with fires confirmed at Lukoil's refinery and Gazprom's gas processing plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:14 IST
Ukraine's Drone Offensive: Striking Russia's Energy Heartland
Representative Image Image Credit:

A significant strike on southern Russia's energy infrastructure was carried out by Ukraine using dozens of drones, igniting fires at prominent oil and gas facilities, according to both Russian and Ukrainian sources. The incident, taking place on Monday, led to temporary flight disruptions from the Volga to the Caucasus Mountains.

Russia's Defence Ministry claimed that overnight air defenses intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones across regions such as Volgograd, Rostov, and Astrakhan. Volgograd's Governor, Andrei Bocharov, confirmed that drone debris induced fires at an oil refinery, without specifying which facility was impacted.

Reports, including those from the Russian Telegram channel Baza, aligned closely with security services, suggest explosions near Lukoil's refinery, the largest in southern Russia. In Astrakhan, Governor Igor Babushkin noted attempted drone strikes on energy sites, causing one fire. Ukrainian authority Andriy Kovalenko reported damage to Gazprom's gas plant, with unverified social media videos depicting intense flames and smoke in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025