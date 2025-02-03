High Court Grants Interim Bail to Unnao Rape Convict for Surgery

The Delhi High Court division bench, on Monday, extended interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Unnao rape case convict, allowing him to undergo cataract surgery at AIIMS on February 4.

Presided over by Justice Yashwant Varma, the bench instructed Sengar to get admitted to AIIMS on the scheduled date and mandated his surrender on February 5.

Senior counsel Manish Vasisth, representing Sengar, informed the court of the scheduled surgery. Sengar was initially slated for the operation on January 24 but surrendered due to the unavailability of the doctor. Interim bail had been granted on January 23. Originally bailed in December 2024 on medical grounds, Sengar is serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor in Unnao and another sentence for the custodial death of the victim's father.

The victim's daughter was lured with a job promise on June 4, 2017, and subsequently raped by Sengar. He has been in custody since April 13, 2018. Convicted by Tis Hazari Court in 2018, Sengar's appeals are ongoing at the Delhi High Court.

The case arises from 2018 FIRs filed at Makhi, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, adjudicated by the Sessions Judge (West) at Tis Hazari Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)