IIM Udaipur Hosts Inaugural Roundtable Shaping India's 2047 Vision

IIM Udaipur hosted the first Roundtable by the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research with the theme 'India @2047: The Role of BFSI.' Industry leaders shared insights on the BFSI sector's impact on India's economic future, focusing on sustainable growth and the need for innovation and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:03 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur marked a milestone by hosting the inaugural Roundtable of the JM Financial Centre for Financial Research. Themed 'India @2047: The Role of BFSI,' this event brought together industry leaders and experts to explore the transformative potential of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector in shaping India's economic landscape for the future.

During the discussions, Mudit Jain from TATA Capital Ltd. highlighted the pressing economic, social, and environmental challenges, emphasizing the critical role of clean technology. Meanwhile, Amit Goenka of Nisus Finance shed light on the exponential growth of real estate and financial savings, predicting significant urbanization in the coming years.

The roundtable not only underscored the importance of sustainable finance and regulatory enhancements but also laid a strong foundation for industry-academia collaborations. As IIM Udaipur continues to rise as a globally recognized B-School, its commitment to impactful research and innovation in financial services stands firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

